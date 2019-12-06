Office block plan for former Octagon site in Slough

11:31AM, Friday 06 December 2019
The former Octagon site in Slough town centre is being targeted for an office development after two previous plans fell through.
The site in Brunel Way, currently being used as a temporary car park, was due to be turned into a public square including flats, a hotel and shops.
Councillors gave the go-ahead to the scheme in November last year but plans were withdrawn after the hotel operator pulled out.
A subsequent planning application was submitted in May for a 21-storey residential building with 180 homes and a seven-storey office building, but the applicant later ditched the plans due to the levels of affordable housing being requested by Slough Borough Council.
Exton Estates and Aberdeen Standard Investments are now in discussions with the council for a new project.
They are proposing to build a seven-storey office building with two ground-floor cafes and 120 parking spaces.
Members of Slough Borough Council’s planning committee heard a pre-application presentation about the proposals during a meeting at 25 Windsor Road on Wednesday.
After the meeting, Cllr Dexter Smith (Con, Colnbrook with Poyle) told the Express: “I’m quite comfortable with the suggestion of offices on that site.
“What it’s shown is there is a market halt to the demand for flats in the centre of Slough.
“Being next to Slough Railway Station and Slough Bus Station is a good sustainable location.”
Dee123
13:14, 06 December 2019
"They are proposing to build a seven-storey office building with two ground-floor cafes and 120 parking spaces" really.... We need more affordable accommodation that helps the younger generation, the homeless and the vulnerable. The options are very limited, why can't there be more places like the The Foyer (Stoke Rd) ? Also where are all the decent shops, are there plans for this.... Do we really need more empty offices in Slough?!
be_ transparent
12:49, 06 December 2019
Yes it is a sustainable place for an office block. It would have been even better if it replaced the second cafe with a doctors surgery (healthcare treatment) and a decent gym (healthcare prevention) - but of course Slough Council would have to address the chronic shortage of GPs in Slough...... let me guess .... you think that is somebody else's problem ? Sustainable development is not just about transport, it is about healthcare,education,sports,sewage,utilities,pollution,law and order and security etc etc and the people needed to make them work... failing to join all of the pieces of the puzzle together and each area of government both national and local acting in a siloed fashion is how all the mess is created in the first place.
