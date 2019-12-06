Office block plan for former Octagon site in Slough

The former Octagon site in Slough town centre is being targeted for an office development after two previous plans fell through.

The site in Brunel Way, currently being used as a temporary car park, was due to be turned into a public square including flats, a hotel and shops.

Councillors gave the go-ahead to the scheme in November last year but plans were withdrawn after the hotel operator pulled out.

A subsequent planning application was submitted in May for a 21-storey residential building with 180 homes and a seven-storey office building, but the applicant later ditched the plans due to the levels of affordable housing being requested by Slough Borough Council.

Exton Estates and Aberdeen Standard Investments are now in discussions with the council for a new project.

They are proposing to build a seven-storey office building with two ground-floor cafes and 120 parking spaces.

Members of Slough Borough Council’s planning committee heard a pre-application presentation about the proposals during a meeting at 25 Windsor Road on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Cllr Dexter Smith (Con, Colnbrook with Poyle) told the Express: “I’m quite comfortable with the suggestion of offices on that site.

“What it’s shown is there is a market halt to the demand for flats in the centre of Slough.

“Being next to Slough Railway Station and Slough Bus Station is a good sustainable location.”