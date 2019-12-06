Figures reveal air pollution in Slough is the highest in the South East

Air pollution in Slough is the highest in the South East of England, accord-ing to new figures.

Analysis of data by the British Heart Foundation found that Slough has the highest average daily level of air pollution of all the local authorities in the region - excluding London.

The data found that people living in Slough have an increased risk of death equivalent to smoking 145 cigarettes a year.

Slough Borough Council said work was underway to cut air

pollution in the borough.

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of, and are working to com-bat, the serious issues around air quality in the borough with a Low Emi-ssions Strategy 2018-25.

“There are many factors contributing to this, with the main one being the use of cars and the borough’s proximity to the M4.

“There are several initiatives run by the council’s sustainable transport team Better By to encour-age everyone, from school children to commuters, to use alternative forms of transport for all journeys, including using bicycles and walking.

“The council is also leading the way by encouraging smart working and has a fleet of electric cars, as well as introducing electric charging points. We are also constantly sourcing new schemes to support others to use less pollution-emitting vehicles.”

The UK is subscribed to EU limits on levels of fine particulate matter called PM2.5, which are not as strict as those of the World Health Organisation.

These particulates are the most dangerous kind of air pollution as they can enter the circulatory system when inhaled.

Every year, about 1,400 deaths from coronary heart disease and stroke in the South East are attributed to particulate air pollution.

Jacob West, at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Air pollution is a major public health emergency and over many years it has not been treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“Unless we take radical measures now to curb air pollution, in the future we will look back on this period of inaction with shame.”