Thames Water repairs damaged fire hydrant in Slough

11:12AM, Tuesday 10 December 2019
A damaged fire hydrant in Slough which forced a road closure has been repaired by Thames Water.
Yesterday (Monday) a plume of water could be seen shooting into the air, causing flooding.
Police closed the road in Wood Lane while Thames Water dealt with the problem.
The issue turned out to be a damaged fire hydrant, which had been tampered with.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.
A Slough man who was part of a ‘prolific’ gang which imported and manufactured illegal anabolic steroids has been sentenced to two years in prison.