    • Thames Water repairs damaged fire hydrant in Slough

    A damaged fire hydrant in Slough which forced a road closure has been repaired by Thames Water.

    Yesterday (Monday) a plume of water could be seen shooting into the air, causing flooding.

    Police closed the road in Wood Lane while Thames Water dealt with the problem.

    The issue turned out to be a damaged fire hydrant, which had been tampered with.

