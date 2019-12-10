Police appeal after man found with serious head injury in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public's help after a man was found in Slough this morning with a serious head injury.

Officers were called by the South Central Ambulance Service at 7.53am following the discovery of a man lying semi-conscious on the ground near the Upton Lea Community Centre.

The man, who has not been identified, has been taken to Wexham Park Hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Will Crowther of Force CID based at Slough Police Station, said: "The circumstances as to how this man ended up with serious injuries are currently unknown and we are in the very early stages of this investigation.

"The incident could have happened any time before 7.53am today, and I am appealing to anybody that believes that they witnessed anything relating to this to make contact with police.

"I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage.

"I'm appealing to those people to please check this footage and contact police if it has captured anything.”

The Detective Inspector added the force’s priority is identifying the man and finding out how he was injured.

A scene watch is in place on the bridge in Wexham Road while investigations continue.

Anyone with any information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190385517 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.