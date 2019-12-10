Former Slough councillor Paul Janik dies aged 72

05:46PM, Tuesday 10 December 2019
Former Slough borough councillor Paul Janik has died at the age of 72.
Tributes have been paid to Mr Janik who was a Slough Borough councillor in the early noughties. He died suddenly on November 24.
According to his friend, long-standing former councillor Richard Stokes, Mr Janik died of a heart attack.
Mr Janik ran his own online blog – The Slough Times.
Mr Stokes said Mr Janik would be 'sorely missed'.
He added: “The sudden death of Paul Janik at 72 is a great loss to Slough.
“His concern for the public good was intense and genuine. He was fearless in pursuit of the truth.”
