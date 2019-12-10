SITE INDEX

    • Former Slough councillor Paul Janik dies aged 72

    Former Slough borough councillor Paul Janik has died at the age of 72.

    Tributes have been paid to Mr Janik who was a Slough Borough councillor in the early noughties. He died suddenly on November 24.

    According to his friend, long-standing former councillor Richard Stokes, Mr Janik died of a heart attack.

    Mr Janik ran his own online blog – The Slough Times.

    Mr Stokes said Mr Janik would be 'sorely missed'.

    He added: “The sudden death of Paul Janik at 72 is a great loss to Slough.

    “His concern for the public good was intense and genuine. He was fearless in pursuit of the truth.”

    • be_ transparent

      19:11, 10 December 2019

      He spoke truth to power and boy they didn’t like it. The way things are going in Slough, we are going to need ten fearless pursuers of truth to take up the cause in the same vein.

