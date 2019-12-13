'Project flycatcher' to target fly-tippers in Slough

The council is to crack down on fly-tipping in the borough after figures revealed it has had to pay more than £50,000 to clear it up in the last year.

Traps have been set through-out Slough to stop the blight of fly-tipping in an initiative labelled ‘Project Flycatcher’.

Slough Borough Council officers will be targeting areas frequently used for fly-tipping, knocking on doors of those suspected of dumping waste and seizing vehicles believed to be used by offenders.

Officers will also seek to prevent fly-tipping by warning householders who try and dispose of rubbish on the cheap that they could face prosecution and fines for using illegal operators.

General littering is being cracked down on too. Litter bugs who are spotted will receive a £75 penalty charge notice through the post.

In the 12 months to Septem-ber, Slough Borough Council dealt with 1,630 instances of fly-tipping, an average of almost five reports a day, at a cost of £53,386.

In addition to the cost of the clear-up, all fly-tipped waste is disposed of at the most expen-sive category of trade waste, costing the council up to £150 a tonne.

Kurt Henney, housing and enforcement officer with the council’s Resilience and Enforcement team, said: “Fly-tipping is not only anti-social and costly to dispose of correctly, it is also a crime.

“In Project Flycatcher, not only are we targeting the random man with a van that offers to dispose of lots of waste for very little money but the resident who thinks they don’t have to go to the trouble of disposing of their waste responsibly.”

Greg Edmond, a housing and enforcement officer, said: “If someone offers what seems a great price the reason could be they are illegally dumping your waste at a beauty spot, outside someone else’s home, and it could pollute the environment.”

For more information about bulky waste collection, visit www.slough.gov.uk/bins-and-recycling or contact the Project Flycatcher team on resilienceandenforcement@slough.gov.uk