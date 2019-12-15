SITE INDEX

    • Frimley Health wins Silver Green Apple Award

    Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has won a Silver Green Apple Award for Environmental Best Practice for achievements at sites across the country including Wexham Park Hospital.

    Paul Whitehill, the trust’s assistant hotel services manager, said: “It has been great to have recognition for all the hard work that people have been doing, especially in regard to waste planning.”

    The award organisers commented: “Hospitals have unique problems to deal with if they want to push their sustainability agenda, but this did not deter Frimley from setting some challenging specific targets in hard-to-treat waste streams.

    “They have seen savings of thousands of pounds per month in clinical, infectious and food waste handling as well as achieving zero to landfill.”

    Frimley Health were presented with the award at a special ceremony at the Houses of Parliament last month.

