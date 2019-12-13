SITE INDEX

    • General election 2019: Photos from Slough election count

    Tan Dhesi was re-elected early this morning as Slough's MP - securing 29,421 votes out of the 51,197 cast.

    Tory candidate Kanwal Toor Gill came second with 15,781 votes followed by Liberal Democrats candidate Aaron Chahal securing 3,357 votes.

    Check out our gallery from the night. 

