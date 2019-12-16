Pop-up crafts shop opens in Slough shopping centre

A pop-up shop selling goods made by Slough-based crafts-people has opened in the town centre.

Independent retailer Craft Coop opened for business in the Queensmere Shopping Centre last Thursday, just in time for Christmas shopping.

The shop is set to be open for six weeks, with more than 20 Slough-based businesses lined up to sell their goods there.

The shop is a joint venture between Craft Coop CIC, Slough Borough Council and the centre.

Deborah Jones, Craft Coop organiser, said: “Craft Coop is thrilled to be supporting local craftspeople and bringing truly unique, locally made gifts to Slough.”

Craft Coop is open in the shopping Centre near Debenhams, Monday-Saturday, 10am-5.30pm and Sunday 11am–5pm.