Council waste collector hoping rap will spread recycling message

A lyrical wordsmith is hoping his recycling rap will strike the right note with residents and encourage them to recycle properly.

Mike Livingston, known as Mike the Hyype, came up with his catchy tune while completing his early morning rounds collecting recycling for Slough Borough Council’s waste collection team.

Speaking to residents and repeating the same message that just four items can go in the red bins and why fast food cartons and black bags among other waste should go in their black bins instead, the rap started whirling round his head.

Mike said: “On the rounds we meet people who get frustrated when their bins aren’t collected because there is something in them which we can’t take away to be processed.

“But when you take the time to talk to them, and explain why, they listen and understand and the song is just a wider version of trying to inform residents.

“Sometimes if you give a little you get a lot in return.”

After a chance conversation with council chief executive Josie Wragg, he teamed up with the council’s youth advisor and reggae producer Karl Drummond and producer Stevoss who manages the Britwell Youth and Community Project.

‘The Recycling Song’ has now been transformed into a music video which urges residents to fill their red bins with dry cardboard, plastic bottles, cans and newspapers.

It warns people against trying to recycle items such as greasy takeaway containers, black bags and dirty nappies.

In 2017/18 Slough was ranked as the second worst local authority for recycling in the South East of England.

Big Mike doing his thing to spread the recycling message in @SloughCouncil Absolute hero. pic.twitter.com/1TDScAEURM — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) July 17, 2019

Councillor Rob Anderson, cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “Our fantastic staff have such wonderful hidden talents and we are so pleased they are happy to share them with us to promote the services they work in.

“This is just another way to connect with residents and get the message across about the recycling that can go in the red bins and then into genuine streams of recycling in the UK.”