Council to offer 'out of borough' housing to tackle temporary accommodation numbers

Homeless households could be asked to live outside of the borough as the council aims to reduce the number of people living in temporary accommodation.

Council leader James Swindlehurst told a cabinet meeting on Monday the local authority is facing an ‘impossible situation’ as it attempts to meet the demand for affordable homes.

An out-of-borough policy has now been give the go-ahead by councillors which will see people offered homes outside the town if they meet certain criteria.

Cllr Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “We’re all here with a rather heavy heart but the bottom line in terms of the housing benefit cap and people’s housing allowance is that, in many cases, there is simply not enough to sustain a tenancy in Slough.

“When that is the source of their funding it’s worth, at the very least, exploring how they move to a model they can sustain themselves that is perhaps in a place that is less costly than living in Slough.”

There are 231 households in Slough who are eligible for an ‘out of borough’ move.

Households will be offered accommodation outside of Slough if they meet certain criteria which include if they have requested to move outside of the borough, if temporary accommodation costs outstrip Local Housing Allowance and if longer term housing is needed as a matter of urgency.

Households will not be offered moves away from the town if they are receiving hospital treatment from a specialist unit in the area, are members of the armed forces or if their children are subject to a child protection or education health and care plan in Slough.

Cllr James Swindlehurst added: “The last thing we’re trying to do is cause more distress and difficulty to people.

“We’re just trying to manage an impossible situation.”

Shin Dother, founder of homeless project Slough Outreach, urged the council to work more alongside the voluntary sector to tackle the issue.

He said: “These issues are not just about housing.

“You can’t just say ‘we don’t have the resources so we’ll move people out to another area’.

“That’s not actually resolving the problem

because it just leaves people feeling isolated and neglected.”