Mother of murdered Daniel Higgins mourns loss of 'loveable rogue'

The grieving mother of murdered 18-year-old Daniel Higgins said she misses her ‘loveable rogue’ every day.

A victim impact statement made by Susan Higgins was read out in court by prosecutor Julian Christopher QC on Wednesday at the sentencing of Jamil Khalid.

He was jailed for 10 years for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent (see main story opposite).

Her statement said: “I won’t pretend Daniel was perfect; he was a teenage boy. But he was a very kind and caring young man that his brothers idolised.

“Daniel being taken from us has left such a gaping hole in our lives.

“He was my loveable rogue and I miss him every single day.”

Thames Valley Police released a further statement from the family yesterday (Thursday) following the sentencing.

It said: “Daniel had his whole life ahead of him and was full of plans for his future, plans he never got the chance to realise.

“As a family we will continue to remember Daniel for the beautiful soul he was, smiling about the happy memories that he has left behind.

“Daniel will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends.”