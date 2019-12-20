SITE INDEX

    • Louis Baylis Trust: £87k given to charities and groups in latest round of donations

    The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust has announced its latest round of donations, with almost £90,000 going to good causes in the area.

    The trust, which owns the Advertiser and Express Series, distributes grants twice a year to support the communities its newspapers serve.

    In total, £87,520 has been handed out in the trust’s November donations to an array of different charities and community groups.

    Peter Sands, chairman of trustees, said: “We really encourage people to send in applications because if you don’t let us know what you’re doing then we can’t react.”

    Among projects set to benefit include the COPS Club (Cuffs Off for Peace and Strength), which received £750 to help fund meditation classes for ex-offenders in Berkshire.

    Long-standing support has also continued for Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor, which was awarded £12,500, and the Samaritans, which received £1,000 to continue its work helping those struggling to cope.

    Mr Sands added: “We always tend to support groups like Citizens Advice and the Samaritans at this time of year as they do tremendous work.”

    Other organisations who will be given a cash boost by the trust include the Berkshire College of
    Agriculture (BCA) and Baby Bank Windsor.

    The Burchetts Green-based further education facility has been given £2,000 to spend on a variety of environmental projects including equipment for trainee arborists.

    A £1,000 donation to Baby Bank Windsor will also help the charity pay for crockery that can be distributed to up to 200 children in need across the borough.

    Jeremy Spooner, chief exec of Baylis Media, said: “All at the Advertiser are so proud that the work we do not only benefits the community by providing trusted news and information but also financially supports a wide range of local charities that rely on charitable donations.”

    Here are the donations:

    Elizabeth House Cookham – £1,000

    Maidenhead Club for the Blind – £1000

    Relate – £2,000

    Maidenhead Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor – £12,500

    Maidenhead Talking Newspapers – £1,000

    Salvation Army – £1,000

    People to Places – £6,500

    Timbertown – £2,000

    Berkshire M S Therapy Centre – £2,000

    Great Ormond Street Hospital – £1,000

    Thames Valley Air Ambulance – £1,000

    Thames Valley Hospice – £1,000

    Maidenhead Heritage Trust – £1,000

    Maidenhead Drama Festival – £1,500

    Norden Farm – £2,000

    The Berkshire Masonic Charity – £2,000

    Maidenhead Festival – £5,000

    Motor Neurone Disease Association – £500

    Adult Dyslexia – £1,000

    The British Forces Foundation – £1,000

    Samaritans – £1,000

    Twyford Christmas Fayre – £750

    Beehive Pre-School – £500

    Link Foundation – £2,000

    Child Autism – £500

    Alzheimers Dementia Support – £1,000

    Cox Green CG2000 – £250

    Ufton Court Educational Trust – £1,000

    Re:Charge R&R – £3,000

    Shining Star Productions – £300

    First Maidenhead Sea Scouts – £1,000

    Maidenhead Amateur Swimming Club – £1,000

    Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge – £1,000

    Reading Myeloma Support Group – £500

    Men’s Matters Windsor – £500

    Autism Group – £1,000

    Smart Works Reading – £1,000

    Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service – £2,500

    Berkshire College of Agriculture – £2,000

    Berkshire Care Trust – £2,000

    Baby Bank Windsor – £1,000

    Windsor Homeless Project – £1,000

    Windsor & Maidenhead Smile Club – £1,000

    Slough Immigration Aid Unit – £3,000

    Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge (Health Awareness Day) – £1,000

    Maidenhead Community Book Fest – £2,000

    Braywood Memorial Hall – £1,000

    Cycle Smart – £920

    Maidenhead Soapbox Kart Race – £1,000

    Thomas Gilchrist Village Hall – £1,000

    Jealotts Hill Community Landshare – £500

    Age Concern Windsor – £1,000

    3Ms Residents Association – £450

    Windsor Street Angels – £1,000

    Busy Buttons CORE – £600

    22 Counselling – £1,500

    COPS Club – £750

