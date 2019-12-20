SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 20
10 °C
Sat, 21
11 °C
Sun, 22
9 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Shoppers get into the Christmas spirit with festive fun event in Slough

    Rollerskating Christmas puddings and juggling elves helped bring festive cheer to the town centre at the weekend.

    Slough Borough Council organised the two-day event as a Christmas treat for
    visitors to the High Street.

    People had the chance to ride a road train up and down the town square.

    Youngsters also fed goats at a mobile farm and met a Christmas donkey.

    Balloon modellers were kept busy throughout both days with talented crafts-men creating wooden sculptures of snowmen.

    A council spokesperson said: “Despite the weather being windy and a little wet, we had lots of visitors to the event.

    “The children were having fun on the diddy cars and the elves took a ride on the land train.

    “This event always spreads some Christmas sparkle and festive fun and we look forward to holding it for our residents each year.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved