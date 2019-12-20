Shoppers get into the Christmas spirit with festive fun event in Slough

04:00PM, Friday 20 December 2019
Rollerskating Christmas puddings and juggling elves helped bring festive cheer to the town centre at the weekend.
Slough Borough Council organised the two-day event as a Christmas treat for
visitors to the High Street.
People had the chance to ride a road train up and down the town square.
Youngsters also fed goats at a mobile farm and met a Christmas donkey.
Balloon modellers were kept busy throughout both days with talented crafts-men creating wooden sculptures of snowmen.
A council spokesperson said: “Despite the weather being windy and a little wet, we had lots of visitors to the event.
“The children were having fun on the diddy cars and the elves took a ride on the land train.
“This event always spreads some Christmas sparkle and festive fun and we look forward to holding it for our residents each year.”
