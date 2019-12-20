Shoppers get into the Christmas spirit with festive fun event in Slough

Rollerskating Christmas puddings and juggling elves helped bring festive cheer to the town centre at the weekend.

Slough Borough Council organised the two-day event as a Christmas treat for

visitors to the High Street.

People had the chance to ride a road train up and down the town square.

Youngsters also fed goats at a mobile farm and met a Christmas donkey.

Balloon modellers were kept busy throughout both days with talented crafts-men creating wooden sculptures of snowmen.

A council spokesperson said: “Despite the weather being windy and a little wet, we had lots of visitors to the event.

“The children were having fun on the diddy cars and the elves took a ride on the land train.

“This event always spreads some Christmas sparkle and festive fun and we look forward to holding it for our residents each year.”