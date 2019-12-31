Express review of the year 2019: June

11:00AM, Tuesday 31 December 2019
There was plenty to keep people busy in June with the annual Windsor duck derby, Royal Ascot, Old Windsor Carnival and Boodles. Demolition began on Montem leisure centre and a celebratory dinner was held to honour Slough’s Windrush generation. Ref: 131426-6
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
An airport security worker from Slough is among three people charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth more than £2million into the UK.