Express review of the year 2019: June

WINDSOR: Crowds gathered inside the grounds of Windsor Castle as the Order of the Garter Service took place in St George’s Chapel. The service was attended by The Queen and other senior royals including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Ref: 131432-58

ASCOT: The sun shone for female racegoers as they donned their finest hats and dresses on Royal Ascot’s Ladies Day. Ref: 131443-1

BURNHAM: Live music and plenty of food and drink was on offer as thousands turned out for Burnham Festival. The annual event held at Burnham Park was bigger than ever, with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance. Festival goers enjoyed live music on two stages from local musicians and bands with the fun running from 1pm to 10.30pm.

EAST BERKSHIRE: Heathrow revealed its ‘masterplan’ for expansion, with aiport bosses hoping to open its proposed third runway by 20206.The airport also launched a consultation which outlined the timeline of the proposed development which could see the airport expanded in phases until 2050.

WINDSOR AND SLOUGH: The Queen’s Birthday Honours were published and on the list was former Express editor Martin Trepte. He was awarded a British Empire Medal for training reporters and spearheading a number of charitable campaigns. Ref: 128164-24

OLD WINDSOR: The sun shone throughout the annual Old Windsor Carnival where visitors enjoyed a procession of floats, a donkey derby, football and netball tournaments and a raffle. Ref: 131393-24

SLOUGH: A celebratory dinner honouring Slough’s Windrush generation was attended by more than 90 people. Ref: 131426-6

SLOUGH: Demolition has begun at Montem Leisure Centre. The leisure centre, which closed in March, is due to be redeveloped for housing. The site in Montem Lane has been replaced with an £18.5million facility called The Centre, which includes two swimming pools and a 115-station gym. Ref:131441-5

BRITWELL: Pristine pooches stole the show at the Britwell Summer Celebration. The event, organised by Slough Borough Council and Britwell Parish Council, saw the Parish Grounds in Long Furlong Drive decked out with stalls, fairground rides and a canine activity ring. Ref: 131453-3

STOKE POGES: Four top ten stars – including World No.1 Novak Djokovic – graced the court where crazy rallies and quality tennis kept a packed crowd thoroughly entertained throughout day two of The Boodles at Stoke Park. Ref: 131467-67

WINDSOR: The Windsor Triathlon returned on Sunday to see more than 2,500 triathletes battling it out on the intense course in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Ref: 131427-11

WINDSOR: Crowds flocked to Alexander Gardens for the much anticipated Windsor and Eton Rotary Summer Fair and Duck Race. The tradition sees more than 200 rubber ducks thrown off the wooden bridge on Bath Island to battle it out in a fifteen- minute race. Ref: 131487-15