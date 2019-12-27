Express review of the year 2019: March

09:00AM, Friday 27 December 2019
There was no shortage of things to celebrate in March, including the start of spring which was welcomed with a colourful Holi display. Wexham Park Hospital was rated ‘Good’ by the healthcare watchdog and a state-of-the-art leisure facility costing £18.5million was opened.
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
An airport security worker from Slough is among three people charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth more than £2million into the UK.