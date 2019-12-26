Express review of the year 2019: February

11:00AM, Thursday 26 December 2019
A sound editor from Windsor, Nina Hartstone, won a Bafta award for her work on Bohemian Rhapsody. Slough Borough Council’s new multi-million pound leisure facility, The Centre, also edged nearer to completion with councillors getting a close-up look at the new swimming pools.
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
An airport security worker from Slough is among three people charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth more than £2million into the UK.