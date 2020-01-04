Express review of the year 2019: October

09:00AM, Saturday 04 January 2020
Windsor Homeless projected celebrated its 10th birthday and Peppermills Indian Takeaway in Ascot won National Takeaway of the Year. World mental health day and the Hindu festival of light were both marked with events in Slough.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
An airport security worker from Slough is among three people charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth more than £2million into the UK.