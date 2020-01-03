SITE INDEX

    • Express review of this year 2019: September

    Former council leader Simon Dudley resigned from his position citing a need to ‘focus on national issues’. Knife crime reared its head in Slough as 15-year-old Elton Gashaj was stabbed to death in Salt Hill Park, leading to police enacting increased stop and search powers in the town.  

