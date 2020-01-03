Express review of this year 2019: September

WINDSOR: Riders saddled up for the Horseride in the Great Park. The event, organised by the Lions Club of Windsor, raised more than £20,000 for charity. Ref:131820-9

WINDSOR: Thames Hospice launched its ‘Raise the Roof campaign’ in a bid to raise the final £3million needed to complete the Windsor-based charity’s state-of-the-art hospice. Work on the £22million project at Bray Lake started at the beginning of the year and is expected to finish in July. Ref:131840-12

ROYAL BOROUGH: Former council leader Simon Dudley announced his resignation to the shock of his Conservative colleagues and opposition councillors. In his resignation letter he said his priority was to ‘focus on national issues including housing and infrastructure’.

SLOUGH: A 27-year-old man from Slough was jailed for life for murdering another man in the Wellington Street Tesco car park. Aqib Pervaiz, of Rochford Gardens, admitted to killing 24-year-old Nadeem Mohammed in an attack police described as despicable. Ref:131261-12

SLOUGH: The Mustaqbill Future Foundation held a cricket tournament to promote cohesion in the town. The event took place at Stoke Green Cricket Club. Ref:130205-1

WEXHAM: Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo helped open a refurbished garden for cancer and stroke patients at Wexham Park Hospital. The specialist project was funded by donations from the public and business community. Ref:131863-22

SLOUGH: Teenager Elton Gashaj died after being stabbed in Salt Hill Park on September 21. Thousands turned out for the 15-year-old’s funeral at the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre in Stoke Poges Lane. Ref:131873-4

WINDSOR: A convoy of trucks rolled into Windsor Racecourse to support the Help Alfie Beat Neuroblastoma charity. The fundraiser was set up in aid of 17-year-old Alfie Ward who has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma three times since the age of five. Ref:131818-6

