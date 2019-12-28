Express review of the year 2019: April

11:00AM, Saturday 28 December 2019
The arrival of April saw the arrival of Easter. The Queen was joined by her family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the Easter service, while the traditional Royal Maundy service was also attended by Her Majesty during this month. Across the border in Slough, care home residents helped the homeless, and developers gave us a peek at how the redevelopment of the Horlicks factory site will look.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
An airport security worker from Slough is among three people charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth more than £2million into the UK.