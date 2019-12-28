Express review of the year 2019: April

SLOUGH: The public was given its first look at the new Horlicks factory regeneration by a housing developer. Given the green light in November this year, Slough residents got to see for the first time in April what the plans would look like in Stoke Poges Lane. Elkie Lees, land director at Berkley Homes, said: “This will be a new chapter for the Horlicks site and we are delighted to be working within such an exciting town.” SLOUGH: A Bhangra flash mob took over the Tesco Extra to celebrate the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi. Community group Apna Virsa organised the display, where more than 50 people gathered in the aisles to perform the traditional Indian dance. WINDSOR: The Queen was joined by her granddaughter Princess Eugenie as she handed out Maundy money to 93 men and 93 women at St George’s Chapel on April 18. The tradition dates back to the 15th century and each recipient received two purses – a white one containing pennies, twopences, threepences and fourpences up to the value of the Sovereign’s age, and a red one, containing ordinary coins, symbolising a gift of food and clothing. WINDSOR: The Leisure Centre hosted the annual Windsor Lions Funfest for disabled children and their families. The event on April 7 in Clewer Mead was in its sixth year. Organiser Paul Skinner said: “The sheer delight on the faces of so many youngsters was a real picture.” ASCOT: The racecourse welcomed in the season of spring by holding a family race day on Sunday. With the main event just a few months away, youngsters enjoyed visits from fictional characters, while families enjoyed afternoon tea in the Grandstand. SLOUGH:The former interim chief executive of Slough Borough Council (SBC) topped a ‘town hall rich list’ which reveals the highest-paid council officials in the country. Figures released by the Taxpayers’ Alliance showed that Roger Parkin earned £595,077 in 2017/18, more than any other council worker in the UK. An SBC spokeswoman said the latest figures had been presented ‘out of context’ and were largely made up of pension contributions the council were required to make by law. Photo WINDSOR 131213-16 HRH The Queen leaves the Mattins Easter Day service 2019 at ST George’s Chapel Windsor Castle. Members of the royal family attend the Mattins Easter Day service 2019 at ST George’s Chapel Windsor Castle. Photo WINDSOR 131213-9 HRH The Queen arrives at the Mattins Easter Day service 2019 at ST George’s Chapel Windsor Castle. Members of the royal family attend the Mattins Easter Day service 2019 at ST George’s Chapel Windsor Castle. Photo SLOUGH 131156-4 Students from Wexham school helping to hand out supplies. Langley Haven Care Home working with Slough Outreach to distribute the donations of clothes, food and pop-up tents to the homeless in Slough. Pictures by Emma Sheppard Photo SLOUGH 131156-2 Langley Haven Care Home working with Slough Outreach to distribute the donations of clothes, food and pop-up tents to the ho