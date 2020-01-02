Express review of the year 2019: August

02:59AM, Thursday 02 January 2020
A long-running saga between a cycling cafe and the council got started this month. Meerkats and other critters dropped in at the Nicholsons Centre and a model Lions started popping up around the borough.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
An airport security worker from Slough is among three people charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth more than £2million into the UK.