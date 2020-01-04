Express review of the year: November

09:00AM, Saturday 04 January 2020
November saw fireworks wow crowds in Slough, Christmas lights switched on across the region, while four-legged furry friends visited Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in Old Windsor to raise money for the charity. There was also a call for volunteers at a sensory garden in Dedworth.
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
An airport security worker from Slough is among three people charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth more than £2million into the UK.