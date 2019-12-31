Santa meets Slough's refugee children at Christmas party

A Christmas party put smiles on the faces of refugee children living in Slough.

Chalvey Supermarket organised the event for youngsters who have endured traumatic and uncertain times in their childhood.

Father Christmas dished out presents to 55 children at the Pakistan Welfare Association centre in Chalvey with a festive dinner also laid out.

Chalvey Supermarket owner Iqbal Abdeali said: “All the children were gobsmacked when they saw Santa and as he walked through the door the expressions on their faces were amazing.”

The event was supported by Slough Refugee Support, the Your One Wish charity, the Zahra Foundation and Pakistan Welfare Association.