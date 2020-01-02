Dog walker kicked in groin by Boxing Day attacker

A dog walker fell into a bush after being kicked in the groin by another man in Upton Court Park on Boxing Day.

The victim had been walking near Slough Rugby Club at about 3.45pm when he was approached by another man.

The attacker spoke to the man about his dog before kicking him and causing him to fall into a bush.

The victim picked himself up and pushed the offender away, and a member of the public intervened before both men walked away.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

The attacker is described as a white man, aged in his late 20s to early 30s and about 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall. He was wearing a black beanie hat, a light grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms.

A police spokesman said: “This area was busy with dog walkers on Boxing Day afternoon and I urge anyone in the area to think about whether they saw or heard anything.

“I would like to specifically appeal to the member of the public who intervened as I believe they may have vital information.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190402665 or report online at www.thamesvalleypolice.uk/tell-us