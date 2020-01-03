Resource Productions founder named in New Year's Honours list

The founder of a Slough-based social enterprise has been awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours.

Dominique Unsworth was honoured for services to apprenticeships in recognition of her work training people for careers in the film and television industry.

The 41-year-old set up the community interest company Resource Productions in 1999 with the support of Slough Borough Council, the Slough Young People’s Centre and Slough Museum.

One of its aims was to enable people who are under-represented in mainstream media to make art and films that will better reflect them and voice their views.

With the help of partners, including Pinewood Studios, Resource Productions, based in Church Street, helped prepare 978 young people and 375 adults for creative careers in 2019.

As well as picking up an individual honour, the group was also named in Creative England’s Top 50 Creative Companies last year.

Dominique said: “These awards have my name on but are a credit to my amazing team – Amanda, Terry, Siobhan, Lilly, Abhi, Anthony, Ryan and Bobbi.

“I am so proud to work with such an amazing team who are as passionate about supporting others and making great art as I am.

“Here’s to 2020 and another 20 years of Resource Productions.”

Other community figures to be recognised in the New Year’s Honours included Nicki Connell, from Burnham, who received an MBE for services to emergency nutrition crises abroad.

She has worked across the world and was previously emergency nutrition advisor for Save the Children US.

The former Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, Francis Habgood, received a knighthood for services to policing.

Sir Francis started out with West Yorkshire Police in 1987, serving for 17 years before joining Thames Valley Police in 2004, where he spent 15 years until his retirement in March.

In April 2015 he became Chief Constable and during his tenure oversaw two Royal weddings and a visit of President Trump.

Old Windsor resident Sir Elton John has become a Companion of Honour for his services to music.

The pop star has achieved 23 gold, 40 platinum or multi-platinum albums and one diamond album, selling more than 300 million records worldwide.

When he is not recording or touring he devotes his efforts to charities, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation which has raised hundreds of thousands in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Former Royal Borough Cllr Judith Diment, from Maidenhead, was given an MBE for services to charity.