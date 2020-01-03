Slough High Street murder investigation: Tributes paid to 'gentle and caring' victim

A man who died after being found with serious head injuries in the early hours of Christmas Day has been described as ‘gentle and caring’.

Police officers were called to Slough High Street at 2.26am on Wednesday, December 25, to investigate reports of an injured person.

The casualty, who has formally been identified as Phillip Deans, 36, from Slough, was taken to hospital for treatment but died of his injuries on Boxing Day.

Police arrested Dawid Debski, 25, of Faraday Close, Slough, in connection with Mr Deans’ death on Saturday and charged him with one count of murder on Sunday.

Mr Deans regularly attended events run by homeless project Slough Outreach and its founder Shin Dother paid tribute to him.

He said: “Phillip was a gentle and caring person and he was well loved on the streets.

“When we launched three years ago he was one of the first guys that really wanted to get involved.”

Mr Deans played an active role in Slough Outreach’s bike maintenance scheme.

The project gives homeless people the chance to learn repair skills during weekly workshops at St Mary’s Church, in Church Street.

Shin added: “When we started the bike project he helped me out with the tools and fixing up the bikes.”

Debski appeared via video link at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday (New Year’s Eve).

No plea has been entered but a trial is scheduled for Monday, June 8.