Appeal to trace 'distinctive' jewellery stolen from Slough house

Distinctive jewellery with a ‘great sentimental value’ has been stolen from a house in Slough.

The burglary took place between 2pm and 6.45pm on Tuesday, December 17 at a house in Haymill Road.

The rear patio doors of the property were smashed and a number of items stolen including jewellery and cash.

Thames Valley Police has urged people to contact the force if they spot any of the goods for sale.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Ben Walker-Hall, based at Slough Police Station, said: “Burglaries are very distressing crimes, knowing someone has been into your home, but this was particularly upsetting for the victim as it was so close to Christmas.

“Many of the items were of a great sentimental value and I am keen to reunite these items with their rightful owner.

“I urge everyone to take a look at these items and to get in touch if you believe you have been offered something similar or think you have spotted them for sale anywhere.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190393834 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information.