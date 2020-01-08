Slough MP Tan Dhesi appointed as Jeremy Corbyn's Parliamentary Private Secretary

Slough MP Tan Dhesi has been appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary to outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The unpaid role will see Mr Dhesi work as the Leader of the Opposition’s assistant, acting as his ‘eyes and ears’ in the House of Commons.

The position is regarded as an opportunity for MPs to gain experience of working in government.

Mr Dhesi said: “Honoured to have been asked by Jeremy Corbyn to become his Parliamentary Private Secretary.

“As PPS for the Leader of the Opposition, while it’s a great opportunity for me to learn, I will do my upmost to serve him, our Labour Party and our country in this important role.”

Mr Corbyn is due to step down as Labour leader in the spring with a leadership contest underway within the party.