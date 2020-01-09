Police appeal for witnesses as moped driver seriously injured in London Road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which has left a moped rider ‘seriously injured’ in hospital.

On Tuesday (Jan7) a moped was in a collision with a Hyundai Ix35 at the Shell petrol station on the A4 London Road.

The moped was travelling towards the M4 and the car was turning in to the petrol station from the opposite carriageway.

The moped rider, a 37-year-old man, was seriously injured and flown by air ambulance to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital where he currently remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old woman, was not injured.

Investigating officer PC Ben Eastment, of the Road Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Traffic was busy at the time of the collision, with one side of the road very congested therefore it is likely that there are witnesses who are yet to come forward.

“We would also like to speak to anyone with dash-cam footage of this incident.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200006637 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.