Herschel Street partially closes as social housing development gets underway

Part of Herschel Street will be closed for a year while work is carried out on a new social housing development in the town centre.

A 65-metre stretch of road between Hencroft Street North and Alpha Street North will be closed to cars and pedestrians as 14 homes are built on the former car park site on the corner of Herschel Street and Alpha Street North.

A bus stop in the area used by First Bus will be closed during this time, which means visitors will be forced to use alternative stops in Windsor Road, Landmark Place or Yew Street.

The Transport for London operated number 81 bus service, which runs from Slough Bus Station to Hounslow, will be diverted via Wellington Street and not serve the High Street area.

The council has said the closure is necessary due to complex utility work below the surface of the road and will prevent any danger to passing pedestrians or motorists.

The flats are due to be managed by James Elliman Homes and will be delivered by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), the council’s property partnership with Morgan Sindall Investments Limited.

Council leader James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “This development is a further contribution to providing more social homes for Slough residents by repurposing small unused sites.

“I hope people can bear with us during the inconvenience of the construction phase while we work to complete these much needed properties for 14 families.”

Road signs are in place notifying people of diversions while the work is carried out.