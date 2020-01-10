Queensmere Observatory welcomes new independent traders

The Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre in Slough has welcomed two new independent shops.

Clothing retailer Sapphire opened its doors in December, taking over the former Trespass unit.

The Tasty Touch café has also opened opposite Superdrug with shoppers able to choose from freshly baked cakes, sandwiches, hot food and a selection of drinks.

Chris Shaw, centre manager, said: “Queensmere Observatory is excited to welcome both Sapphire and Tasty Touch to their new home within the centre and wish them every success for 2020.

“These two stores are the latest to join the growing number of independent retailers here at Queensmere and will certainly add to the vibrant, community experience you can expect with a visit to our centre.”

Craft Coop, a joint venture between the shopping centre, Slough Borough Council and the community interest company, also opened a pop-up shop last month.