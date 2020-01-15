Witness appeal as mother is attacked at supermarket car park in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man attacked and attempted to rob a mother in Wellington Street Tesco car park.

Between 6.20pm and 6.45pm on Friday (Jan10) the victim, a woman in her 30s, became involved in an argument with a man.

He then pushed the woman, attempted to slam the door of her car on her and attempted to take her bag and phone.

After the attack the victim got in her car and the man continued to bang on the windows before leaving on foot towards the Tesco petrol station at 6.45pm.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his late 30s, about 5ft9ins tall with an average build.

He has pale skin, blue eyes and messy blonde hair and was wearing dark bottoms and a blue zipped up jacket.

Investigating officer, Case Investigator Daniel Fallis, based at Slough Police Station said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim, who was with her sister and young son at the time.

“This is a busy car park with other shoppers around at the time, and I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information to come forward.

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200011063 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information.