'Miracle' nobody seriously injured from roof collapse in Slough High Street

Witnesses said it was a ‘miracle’ that nobody was seriously injured when a roof collapsed in Slough High Street last night.

A huge metal structure was blown off the top of a block of flats at the eastern end of the High Street shortly before 6pm.

Members of the public joined emergency services in the search effort to check nobody was trapped underneath the fallen debris but miraculously no serious injuries were reported.

Ahmed Khan, owner of Mr Cod, which is just metres from where the incident took place, said his brother narrowly avoided being crushed.

He said: “My brother Shazad was picking some groceries up from one of the shops and when he phoned me there was a lot of noise and commotion.

“He said the roof had come down and people were running all over the place and it was just like one of those movie scenes.

“He said he looked up and it was all dark, his mind went blank and then he reacted and ran away.

“It’s a miracle to be honest that there were no casualties.”

Lisa Connelly, who lives in a High Street flat near to where the roof came down, said she remembers hearing the sound of ‘scraping metal’.

“It sounded like metal scraping and I thought that it was a lorry but when I looked outside I saw the roof on the floor.

“People were running up and down the High Street and I could see people looking to see if anyone was trapped underneath.”

Paradigm Housing said the roof had blown off a property which it rents in the town centre.

A spokesperson for the housing association said: “We are working with the local authority and emergency services to deal with an incident affecting a property we lease in Slough where the roof has blown off.

“Our priority is supporting residents in the 24 flats we lease in this building and we have staff on site to assess their individual needs. We will continue to support them in the coming days.

“Paradigm is not the freeholder of this building and the roof is not part of the property that is leased to us but we are working closely with the local authority to determine next steps.”

Slough Borough Council said the eastern end of the high street, which is home to restaurants, supermarkets and bars, is likely to remain closed for the rest of the day.

A spokeswoman added: “After discussions with the Health and Safety Executive, the council has agreed we will be leading the investigation into this incident.

“However, our focus at present remains the safety of the area and the dismantling and clearing of debris.”