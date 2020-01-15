Firefighters raise thousands to help animals affected by Australian wildfires

Drivers queued to get into Slough Fire Station to support a charity car wash in aid of animals affected by the Australian wildfires.

Firefighters from Slough, Langley and Maidenhead all pitched in with their sponges during the fundraiser at the Tuns Lane station on Saturday.

The event raised £4255 which will be sent to support WIRES, also known as the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service.

Former Slough firefighter Paul Kendal, who is now based in Perth, recommended donating to the organisation to help support its work helping animals injured or orphaned by the ongoing bushfires.

Millions of animals are feared to have died so far.

Slough-based firefighter Ben Martin-Stone said: “It was the biggest car wash that we’ve had for a long, long time.

“It was busy from 10am and was pretty much non-stop and everyone worked so hard.

“Thanks to everyone for their generosity.”