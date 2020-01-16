High Street supermarket and butchers closed over mice infestation

A supermarket and butchers has been shut down after an infestation of mice was discovered.

Slough Borough Council’s food safety team visited Slough Store and Halal Meat and found the infestation on Wednesday.

The situation was deemed an imminent risk to public health and the owners of the shop, at 267 High Street, were immediately served with a Food Hygiene Prohibition Notice and told to close to customers.

The food safety team will present evidence at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Monday to seek confirmation of the council’s actions and to obtain a Food Hygiene Prohibition Order.

The premises will remain closed until the health risk condition is assessed as no longer existing.

Cllr Pavitar K Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “Prohibitions are only made in the most serious of cases.

“It is disappointing that the food business operator did not close the premises themselves when they realised the infestation was out of control, and therefore could have put their customers health at risk.

“The food and safety team are working to support the business to eradicate the health risk as soon as possible.”