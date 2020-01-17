Debenhams closes after more than 30 years trading in Slough High Street

Debenhams closed its doors this week after more than 30 years of trading in the High Street.

The retail chain announced its plans to scrap its Slough branch in May last year as part of nationwide cost-cutting measures.

The store’s long goodbye came to an end on Wednesday with shoppers given one final chance to hunt for bargains in a closing down sale.

A Debenhams spokesman said: “We would like to thank all our customers for your support over the years. We would also like to thank the local team and our colleagues in the store who have continued to deliver great service despite the news of the store closure.

“Once again we would like to thank everyone who has shopped with us in Slough and we look forward to extending a warm welcome to you at any of our stores around the country in the future.”

The unit belongs to the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre which is targeted for redevelopment by the centre’s owner, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.