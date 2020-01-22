Training day held for aspiring community champions in Slough

A community cohesion project in Slough is aiming to harness the power of sport to ‘heal divisions’ in society.

Breaking Boundaries is a three-year scheme which brings young people, families and communities together through a shared love of cricket.

On Saturday a training day took place at The Curve, in William Street, to teach aspiring community champions the leadership skills they need to run their own Breaking Boundaries projects in Slough.

Arun Kang, chief executive of Sporting Equals, who help deliver the project alongside the Youth Sport Trust, said: “The England cricket team credited their victory to the diversity and talent of their players.

“This diversity is only possible through the reduction of prejudice and hate crime, we need to build more cohesive communities.

“Breaking Boundaries focuses on enabling local communities to feel a sense of belonging, encouraging empathy and developing long-lasting relationships.”

Saturday’s workshop aimed to give young people an understanding of community cohesion and encourage them to create their own projects where they live.

Ali Oliver, chief executive of the Youth Sport Trust, added: “At a time when it can feel like divisions in society are growing, harnessing the power of sport to heal divisions and bring communities together is increasingly vital.

“This programme has the potential to make a huge, tangible and lasting difference to the lives of people in our five areas.”

The Breaking Boundaries project is funded by Spirit of 2012, a charity established by The Big Lottery Fund to recreate the spirit of positivity generated at the London 2012 Olympics.

Visit www.sportingequals.org.uk for details.