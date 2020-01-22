Council investigates landlord licence evaders in Chalvey

An investigation was launched this morning into the safety of residents in 10 rented properties operating without landlord licences.

Officers from Slough Borough Council knocked on the doors of the 10 properties simultaneously at 5am to examine the living conditions in the houses in Alexandra Road, Chalvey.

All the terraced homes are owned by the same people who have not obtained a landlord licence which they are required to do since new legislation came into affect on June 1 last year.

The council introduced the new rules in a bid to tackle poor quality accommodation in the borough.

The landlords were required to obtain licences under both HMO and selective licencing as Chalvey is a selective area.

All the properties were inspected by housing enforcement officers and the tenants interviewed. Gas and electrical engineers were also on standby if safety issues were found.

Of the 10 properties, the majority were found to have problems with gas or electric supplies, two properties were found to be undeclared houses in multiple occupation (HMO), another had issue with design of a kitchen in an enclosed space and another has been deemed unsafe to live in and emergency work has to take place this morning.

Ten rented properties without landlord licences were given an early morning wake up call this morning. Serious and dangerous conditions were found as well as undeclared HMOs. Housing enforcement will act for the safety of Slough residents. More here https://t.co/7gv2H3gbSp pic.twitter.com/elLgNcQmI2 — SBC (@SloughCouncil) January 22, 2020

Ian Blake, resilience and enforcement manager, said: “The focus of this operation was the safety of the tenants living in these properties.

“Without a landlord licence there is no guarantee a home is safe and, as we have found this morning, there could be multiple problems meaning tenants, in this case including children, are being put at risk.

“The landlord of these houses has not been fulfilling his duty to his tenants and now could be taken to court and substantially fined.”

He added: “Landlords who think they can get away without a licence and housing tenants in substandard properties should beware; it could be their doors we are knocking on next.”

Neighbouring homes will be informed of the inspections and encouraged to talk to officers if they have any concerns.

If any tenant in a rented property in Slough is concerned their home doesn’t have a landlord licence they should contact the housing regulation team on 01753 475111 option 3 or email privatesectorhousing1@slough.gov.uk

The operation was supported by Thames Valley Police.