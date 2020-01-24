Plans submitted for seven-storey office block in at former Octagon site

Further details have been released about a potential office development in the town centre.

Exton Estates and Aberdeen Standard Investments want to redevelop the former Octagon site, in Brunel Way.

The land, which is currently being used as a car park, has been the target of two regeneration projects in the past two years. Plans for a public square including flats, a hotel and shops fell through in November 2018, with a subsequent application for 180 homes and an office block failing to materialise in May last year.

The latest plans submitted to the borough council include a seven-storey office block with almost 20,000 sq metres of office space, ground floor retail space and 120 car parking spaces.

Darling Associates Architects, which has drawn up the plans, said in its design and access statement: “The existing site is in urgent need of regeneration and development with the current car park not utilising the site or location to its full potential.”