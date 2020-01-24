Dancers to welcome Chinese New Year in High Street on Saturday

The Queensmere Observatory will be welcoming in the Year of the Rat for Chinese New Year celebrations tomorrow (Saturday).

Chinese Lion Dancers from the Hulutang group will be performing at intervals between noon and 2pm, free of charge, in the High Street.

Chris Shaw, centre manager, said: “As a centre at the heart of a diverse community, we will be hosting multi-cultural community events throughout 2020.

“We can’t wait for shoppers to see everything we have lined up for the coming year and we can think of no better way to kick things off than with this incredible performance we are certain shoppers will love.”

