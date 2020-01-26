Former Slough mayor and councillor dies aged 94

A former mayor and councillor who had a passion for sport and believed it could ‘transform lives’ has died at the age of 94.

Mervyn Jones was a Conservative Slough borough councillor from 1971 to 1983, serving Stoke North and then Upton Ward.

During his time on the council, he served on most of the committees and was the founder mayor of the Annual Sports Awards, which ran from 1980 until 2010.

Among his generous deeds, Mr Jones helped found the National Ex-PoW Association in 1980 with war veteran Leslie Allan. He also served as chairman of the board of governors at Slough High (now Upton Court Grammar School) in the late Seventies.

Mr Jones also attended many memorable events during his time as mayor, including the famed Yawn of the Year (1979) – the record for the longest council meeting in Slough, which ran for a total of eight hours.

Cllr James Swindlehurst, current leader of the council, said: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of former Mayor of Slough Mervyn Jones. My thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time, particularly Frances, his wife of 71 years.

“Although I didn’t know Mervyn personally, I was aware of his passion for sport and his belief in the ability of sport to transform lives.”

Mr Jones is survived by his wife, their daughter Theresa, grandson and two great-grandchildren.

The flag at St Martins Place is flying as half mast as a sign of respect.