Matalan reopens with golden envelopes for first 150 customers

The Matalan branch in Bath Road will be throwing a child-friendly launch party for its newly improved store tomorrow (Saturday).

Work has been taking place throughout this month.

The new look store will feature larger ladieswear and homewear departments.

Golden envelopes will be given out to the first 150 customers to come through the doors and there will also be a children’s entertainer on the day.

The store also features late opening hours and free parking.

Doors open at 9am.