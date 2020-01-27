Corrosive substance thrown in man's face in Slough

A 27-year-old man suffered severe facial burns after a ‘corrosive substance’ was thrown over his face in Slough last night.

The victim answered a knock at the door at a property in Granville Avenue at about 7.45pm.

When he opened it, an offender threw the liquid over him causing him severe burns.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Two other men aged in their 20s, who were in the property at the time, suffered minor injuries to their hands and arms and were treated at hospital before being discharged.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the attack which it has described as a grievous bodily harm incident.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lucy Deane of Force CID in Slough, said: “We understand that this is a concerning incident for the community and we are in the early stages of this investigation.

“More patrols are in place and officers are currently in the area conducting enquiries so if you have any issues or concerns, please talk to the officers in the area or contact us.

“We are asking for anyone with information about this incident to come forward and we would especially like hear from anyone who saw a black vehicle in the area.

“It’s understood the offender may have used this vehicle to get to and from the property.

“At this stage it is understood to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200029075.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.