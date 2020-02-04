Khalsa Primary School rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

A Sikh-ethos primary school in Slough has been rated ‘Outstanding’ in every aspect by Ofsted.

Inspectors completed a two-day inspection at Khalsa Primary School on January 16 and described the school as a ‘very special place to be’.

A report published today said the five Sikh values of love, compassion, contentment, humility and truth underpin all that the school does.

It added that pupils ‘flourish’ in a caring and inclusive learning environment and behave impeccably.

“The highly dedicated team of staff ensures that all pupils get a wonderful range of experiences and learn a wide range of subjects,” the report said.

“Pupils respond to teachers’ very high expectations with gleeful enthusiasm and give their full commitment and concentration.”

Inspectors said they had ‘nothing but praise’ for school principal Raminder Singh Vig and his staff.

The teaching of reading was described as ‘first class’ with pupils given access to a wide range of books at the school library.

Inspectors said this paved the way for pupils to become talented writers who displayed an extensive vocabulary.

The school’s ‘super citizen’ assemblies which celebrate the academic achievements of pupils were also described as ‘heart-warming’.

School principal Raminder Singh Vig said: “Our Ofsted report clearly shows that we have happy children and staff who enjoy learning and love coming to school every day.

“This result proves Khalsa Primary School is making a real difference in preparing their pupils for a successful future.”

Last month’s inspection was the first at the school since 2011 when it also received an ‘Outstanding’ rating.

Mr Vig added: “I am delighted that Ofsted has once again recognised Khalsa Primary School as being Outstanding.

“This is not just a tribute to our dedicated staff team, but also our amazing pupils and parents.”

Khalsa Primary School is not part of the Khalsa Academies Trust which runs Khalsa Secondary School.