Volunteer training sessions set to start in Slough

The key skills required for volunteering will be taught at a free training initiative.

The Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS) is running its next volunteer passport scheme this month.

It aims to provide useful skills for people looking for paid employment over the course of four sessions.

The first workshop on equality and diversity is taking place at the charity’s base in Church Street on Monday and starts at 10am.

SCVS volunteer co-ordinator Yvette Hockley said: “The volunteer training has been fun to deliver and I have learnt so much from the participants.

“I have also seen individuals grow in confidence and relationships form.

“Many volunteers who have gone through the training have gone on to do amazing things. I am humbled by their dedication to make Slough a great place to live and work.”

Visit www.sloughcvs.org/training to sign up.