More A4 bus lanes planned as council aims to upgrade network

Bus lanes could be introduced along a large stretch of the A4 as the council aims to upgrade its roads to keep pace with the town’s regeneration.

On Monday councillors gave the go-ahead for more tests to be carried out on the road network this year to try and reduce traffic.

Planned improvements include introducing bus lanes along a stretch of the A4 and removing guardrails to provide better access for pedestrians and cyclists.

The council is also aiming to complete the second phase of the Slough Mass Rapid Transit scheme by the end of 2020.

Phase one stretched from Dover Road to Langley High Street to provide a more reliable bus service for commuters travelling along the A4.

Council leader James Swindlehurst said: “The aim of investing in the analysis of testing these scenarios is we make sure we’ve got a network that can cope with the amount of growth we’re talking about.

“We need to go and do the testing so we know what we can start bringing in to planning and what the limits of what can be sustained are.”

In February 2019 the council adopted a strategy which is aiming to make public transport the dominant form of transport in the town and make walking and cycling more attractive.

Savio DeCruz, service lead for major infrastructure projects, added: “There’s still a significant amount of work that we need to do but the way we are approaching this is to work in tandem with the regeneration team to make sure the emerging regeneration framework is fit for purpose.”