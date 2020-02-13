Speakers seized from Slough High Street shisha lounge

Customers at a shisha bar may have to get used to the sound of silence after the council seized its speakers.

The Akaya Lounge, in Slough High Street, was initially served a noise abatement notice at 3am on Christmas Eve following repeated complaints from residents about loud music.

But following continued breaches of the notice, Slough Borough Council secured a warrant on Friday, February 7, to remove all noise-making equipment from the building.

The lounge has a DJ booth where music makers can bring their own equipment but speakers were also installed throughout the venue.

The seized speakers will now be stored to be used in any future prosecution.

Cllr Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “Residents in this area have been suffering since Akaya opened with loud music playing at night.

“When the number of breaches of the noise notice became clear, and there was no improvement in the situation, we decided enough was enough.

“Hopefully tonight the local residents can have a peaceful night.”

She added: “This should serve as a warning to any business that continues to cause a noise nuisance to residents, we can and we will take action.”

The Akaya Lounge had not commented by the time the Express went to press.