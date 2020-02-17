Fly-tipper caught dumping waste in Slough hot spot

A fly-tipper has been fined for leaving waste in a road renowned for illegal dumping.

Lewis Day, 29, of Crispin Way, Hillingdon, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping in Wexham Park Lane at Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 29.

Day was caught on hidden surveillance cameras dumping a mattress on a roadside verge.

Following an early guilty plea, he was fined £1,752. He was also told to pay £1,020 costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

Knowing that the road was a hot spot for fly-tippers, Buckinghamshire County Council had installed cameras in the area, and officers traced Day via his car registration plate.

At the hearing, Day said that he had been on the way to dispose of the mattress in a skip at his employer’s premises when he saw the straps holding it onto his roof rack were coming loose.

When he stopped to adjust the straps, he saw that there was rubbish dumped in the road, and decided to add his mattress to the pile. He apologised to the court for his behaviour.

Bucks County Council prosecuted the case on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

The partnership launched the Scrap Fly Tipping campaign to combat illegal dumping. Since 2003, the partnership has secured more than 740 convictions, and more than £1million in fines.

South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Cllr Luisa Sullivan (Con, Iver) said: “This case again demonstrates the vital role of surveillance cameras in bringing fly-

tippers to justice. The locations and positioning of the cameras are constantly being changed, so anyone who fly-tips should be aware that they could well receive a request to come for interview.”