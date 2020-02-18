Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn dishes out food to Slough's homeless community

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn helped dish out food to the homeless community in Slough.

The outgoing leader of the opposition joined volunteers from Sikh charity Nishkam SWAT for an outreach session in Slough High Street on Wednesday.

Mr Corbyn gave out hot and cold food to the dozens of queing people alongside MP for Slough Tan Dhesi and the charity’s legion of helpers.

Nishkam SWAT, based in Hayes, run outreach sessions in the town every Monday and Wednesday to provide support to rough sleepers.

Guests on Wednesday also had the chance to get free health check-ups.

Mr Corbyn said: “I’m delighted to be here today to say thank you to the Sikh community for all it does for us all the time.”

Shin Dother, founder of Slough Outreach, who helped co-ordinate the session, said: “It does make a lot of difference when someone from Parliament comes down and shows they are here to help.”