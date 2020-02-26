Slough tops Glassdoor's best place to work list for third time running

Slough has retained its crown as the best place to work in the UK according to job website Glassdoor.

Each year the company compiles a report identifying the 25 best towns and cities to work in.

Places are ranked out of five according to how easy it is to get a job, the cost of living (salary vs home value) and job satisfaction.

Slough came out on top with a score of 4.2 in the latest league table, retaining its number one spot from the last time results were released in 2018.

Figures revealed the town had 23,387 job openings in the past year with a job satisfaction rating of 3.4.

The median average salary stands at £30,139 per year with the average house price £396,258.

Cambridge, Gloucester, Guildford and Reading made up the rest of the top five.

Amanda Stansell, senior research analyst at Glassdoor, said: “Our latest report shows that companies are continuing to look outside of the big cities to set up offices and recruit local talent, in part driven by ever improving access, favourable rents and salaries.”